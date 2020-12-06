What do ISP "Middle Men" do?

My ISP-provided Cable Gateway (modem+router device) is in Bridged mode to prevent Double-NAT and my personal router gets a Public IP, a Subnet Mask, a Gateway IP directly from ISP via ISP DHCP Server. TraceRT shows that between my router's Private LAN IP (192.X.X.X) and any destination, there are 3 other Private IP addresses (1 in 10.X.X.X range and 2 in 172.16.X.X-172.31.X.X range). All destinations are routed through those 3 Private IP addresses. I use Static Routing feature on my router to block those addresses. There is no other way to block specific IP's on my router. Blocking those 3 Private IP's does not affect being able to reach any website and TraceRT shows that those 3 Private IP addresses cannot be reached when I use Static Routing to block them.



My guess is that those 3 Private IP's are from my ISP, but what purpose do those Private IP addresses serve? Is there any reason not to block them?