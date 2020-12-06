What do ISP "Middle Men" do?

E

EnthusiastXYZ

n00b
Joined
Jun 26, 2020
Messages
43
My ISP-provided Cable Gateway (modem+router device) is in Bridged mode to prevent Double-NAT and my personal router gets a Public IP, a Subnet Mask, a Gateway IP directly from ISP via ISP DHCP Server. TraceRT shows that between my router's Private LAN IP (192.X.X.X) and any destination, there are 3 other Private IP addresses (1 in 10.X.X.X range and 2 in 172.16.X.X-172.31.X.X range). All destinations are routed through those 3 Private IP addresses. I use Static Routing feature on my router to block those addresses. There is no other way to block specific IP's on my router. Blocking those 3 Private IP's does not affect being able to reach any website and TraceRT shows that those 3 Private IP addresses cannot be reached when I use Static Routing to block them.

My guess is that those 3 Private IP's are from my ISP, but what purpose do those Private IP addresses serve? Is there any reason not to block them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top