What do I do with a E5-2687W Processor?

I was given the opportunity to raid a Dell T630 but I cannot take the entire box. It only has 64 gig ram and 1 TB of HD space, and while I might swipe the perc, it is basically useless except on a similar motherboard... BUT the CPU could be useful on other motherboards, if I can find one...



I can also just leave the entire box alone and not waste my time. Is it worth it to take the CPU? It is an 8 core/16 thread although it is a little dated... and finding a MB might be difficult. I have until Thursday to make up my mind...