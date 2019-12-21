What did I do wrong?

Hello, I have just built a new Intel system and while doing that had a weird problem of second channel DRAM slots not functioning (slots 3 and 4, any sticks in there and the system doesn't post). RAM sticks are good (work in slots 1 and 2) and it was hard to believe two slots of the board to be bad. I was suggested to check for bent CPU socket pins, but none of them were bent. So after checking that, I simply re-seated the CPU, re-mounted the heatsink and again put one of the RAM sticks into slot 3. This time the system posted just fine. I'm trying to figure out why. I did nothing differently the second time I installed the CPU + heatsink. There's not much room for error while doing those things so what could have went wrong the first time? The only thing I could think of is the fact that you can slightly wiggle the CPU in its socket (by 1mm or so) so in theory the CPU's current physical position might be slightly different to the previous one (but it's hard for me to imagine the socket design to have such low tolerance for CPU position). Anyone could explain this? What could I have done wrong the first time? I'd like to avoid this crap in the future. The socket is LGA1151, the heatsink is Noctua NH-D15, the board is MSI MEG Z390 ACE.