What CPU should I buy?

I'm mulling over doing a switcheroo to Team Blue.



I was looking at the 12900KS and the 13900K



Which one is better for Gaming? I can save between 100 and 150 bucks going with the 12900KS. Maybe even 100 more if I go with a Z690 as well.



I know it's not that easy, but they're not even cousins. They're more like brothers of a different vintage and separated by a year.



I haven't looked too deeply at the 12900KS but most indications point to the 13900K beating the snot out of most things in Single Thread, Gaming and such.



I am not touching the DDR5 platform, just using the shitload of DDR4 I have laying around to jump into the platform. After the nightmare fuel that was AMD and DDR5 I am sticking to readily available, on hand, memory that I know works.



I know all about the 13700K being pretty much as fast as the old 12900K and the value may be in the 13600 lineup but I'm looking at the top of the lineup not the bottom for this migration.