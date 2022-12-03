What causes tempered glass panel to explode?!

Par for the course, my 20 month old Newegg/ABS prebuilt has failed in another way, the tempered glass side panel exploded. Recently, the computer would not regularly boot. Had to shut off psu for 10 seconds and try again, ad nauseum. Well today after about 10 minutes of that, I decided to see if the mobo had any error lights or whatever replaced beeps. Unscrewed the 4 screws holding glass panel, then as soon as I touched the panel's edge... it shattered! Few shards in my hand, between fingers, as typing this sentence a glass splinter dislodged from my pinkie finger. Hopefully the 3090 and pals are ok. I haven't moved the computer or anything I could think that could be problematic.. I only recently started using the panel, maybe a year of using the case without the glass on change the case enough where it put pressure oddly..?Case is a "DEEPCOOL MATREXX 50"The computer has been off for >12 hrs. At lowest possibly 45f on the floor.Any ideas? Also will glass eviscerate a hepa vacuum filter? Might put a stocking inside vacuum to hopefully catch glass