What causes tempered glass panel to explode?!

R

Roflcopter_Down

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2008
Messages
1,551
Par for the course, my 20 month old Newegg/ABS prebuilt has failed in another way, the tempered glass side panel exploded. Recently, the computer would not regularly boot. Had to shut off psu for 10 seconds and try again, ad nauseum. Well today after about 10 minutes of that, I decided to see if the mobo had any error lights or whatever replaced beeps. Unscrewed the 4 screws holding glass panel, then as soon as I touched the panel's edge... it shattered! Few shards in my hand, between fingers, as typing this sentence a glass splinter dislodged from my pinkie finger. Hopefully the 3090 and pals are ok. I haven't moved the computer or anything I could think that could be problematic.. I only recently started using the panel, maybe a year of using the case without the glass on change the case enough where it put pressure oddly..?

Case is a "DEEPCOOL MATREXX 50"
The computer has been off for >12 hrs. At lowest possibly 45f on the floor.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spontaneous_glass_breakage

Any ideas? Also will glass eviscerate a hepa vacuum filter? Might put a stocking inside vacuum to hopefully catch glass
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2622.jpg
    IMG_2622.jpg
    628.7 KB · Views: 0
D

deaedius

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2014
Messages
1,080
Tempered glass is always handled with care and caution. Bending or stressing it in any way can cause it to shatter, that is reality with that kind of glass.
 
Nobu

Nobu

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
8,659
A crack, chip or scratch, and uneven pressure (or extremely uneven heat) on the panel. For instance, if you had a screw point pressed against a panel, and you bumped it (creating a large uneven force), it would likely shatter.

if there was a crack or scratch, and you had a screw a bit too tight, and/or the case side wasn't quite flat, and you heated and cooled the panel a few times, that could potentially apply force to the panel and cause it to shatter.

If the panel was loose, and a screw was wedged funny, or the edge of the panel was touching a sharp point or edge of the case when you bumped it, that could potentially cause it to shatter.
 
Nobu

Nobu

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
8,659
That's why some manufacturers don't put screws through tempered glass, or even use them to hold the panel down by some other mechanical means. Instead they use magnets, or glued on plastic clips, which pull the panel against the case instead of pressing it against the case.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,830
Nobu said:
That's why some manufacturers don't put screws through tempered glass, or even use them to hold the panel down by some other mechanical means. Instead they use magnets, or glued on plastic clips, which pull the panel against the case instead of pressing it against the case.
Click to expand...
yup. my case has rubber standoffs that you press the glass on to and the thumb screws have a thick rubber washer to avoid metal on glass and bummers like this.

op, bet you barely tapped a corner of it on the tile floor....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top