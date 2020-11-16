What are best option for getting a just released card?

funkydmunky
Would love to get a RX6800XT. I have never bothered with a just released card before as I always buy well after they are on the market.
What are my best options/tactics for getting one?
I am in a smaller Canadian city so no brick and mortar shops are possible. So online only I'm afraid.
Do I open up New Egg with each card in its own window? Is there a set time to do this?
Should I try Amazon? Partners websites?
Any advice is appreciated.
