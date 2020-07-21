What am I doing wrong?

I ordered some PETG to practice bending before I attempt a PETG build next week. This is my first attempt at bends or hardline all together and so I ordered 8/12 and 10/12 just to practice on, but so far I’ve found 8/12 thickwall the easiest to bend, although it just takes longer to heat up.Using a $40 heat gun off amazon, holding the tubing approx 2” above the gun and constantly rotating until it starts to sag on is own, then keeping it on for 5-10 seconds more. The 8/12 seems to come out almost perfect albeit a tiny few flat spots on the outside of the bends. I say tiny but you really have to look, it’s pretty smooth bend.10/12 thinwall on the other hand keeps flattening like a cobras head, and this is with the silicon insert inside for both. I can’t figure out what I’m doing wrong. Why even with the silicon insert is the thinwall 10/12 keep flattening like a cobras head when I go to bend...?These are pictures of both thickwall 8/12 and thinwall 10/12 that I’ve done so far.