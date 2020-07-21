What am I doing wrong?

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
I ordered some PETG to practice bending before I attempt a PETG build next week. This is my first attempt at bends or hardline all together and so I ordered 8/12 and 10/12 just to practice on, but so far I’ve found 8/12 thickwall the easiest to bend, although it just takes longer to heat up.

Using a $40 heat gun off amazon, holding the tubing approx 2” above the gun and constantly rotating until it starts to sag on is own, then keeping it on for 5-10 seconds more. The 8/12 seems to come out almost perfect albeit a tiny few flat spots on the outside of the bends. I say tiny but you really have to look, it’s pretty smooth bend.

10/12 thinwall on the other hand keeps flattening like a cobras head, and this is with the silicon insert inside for both. I can’t figure out what I’m doing wrong. Why even with the silicon insert is the thinwall 10/12 keep flattening like a cobras head when I go to bend...?

These are pictures of both thickwall 8/12 and thinwall 10/12 that I’ve done so far.

EFDA4AB0-8D03-4C97-AFB3-1D655489A816.jpeg
7A80A86E-5A68-4725-BB9E-CCACF7E2D589.jpeg
C8FCEE31-A939-4F90-8B5C-DB555F313FD5.jpeg
67B00E00-1D01-41E4-8E9E-98562423A330.jpeg
A45C00DD-6A24-46DE-A5BE-77AD2E492A17.jpeg
71792A76-CFC8-4081-AB8D-994EB6D2D336.jpeg
F1B7BF70-6752-4885-BF12-FA15EA317E10.jpeg
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Looks like it's pushing out on the sides–you can almost see the same in the thicker stuff. If I was to guess, I'd say uneven heat. Either not enough on the outside of the bend, or too much on the sides of the bend.

But that's just from my conjecture– I haven't done petg or acrylic myself, so I don't know how it reacts to heat.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Or maybe it's too evenly heated? Try as you had before, but after it gets soft focus more heat on the outside and sides of the bend before you bend it into shape.
 
