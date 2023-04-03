Western Digital says hackers stole data in ‘network security’ breach

erek
Breached beyond belief
“Western Digital said it is “implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations” and is working to restore impacted infrastructure and services. The company added that it is investigating the incident with an unnamed cybersecurity firm and coordinating with law enforcement.”
…And conveniently,
“Western Digital spokesperson Robin Schultz has yet to respond to TechCrunch’s questions.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/04/03/western-digital-breach/
