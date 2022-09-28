Well I’m coming back home fellas.

Ordered parts for a new Zen4 build. 7600x, asrock taichi 670e, gskill pc6000 cas 36 rev memory. Asrock 6800xt. Upgrading from 9900k@5ghz all cores. Ddr4@3600, evga 1080ti hybrid. The 7600x and 6800xt may be placeholders for a v cache chip if they are solid gains in what I need. May get a mid tear $600ish new rdna3 if they are good gains over 6800xt . Otherwise I’ll keep this.
My main game is Csgo and benches seem to put this ahead of intel 12th gen. I didn’t want to wait for 13th gen. My daughter wants a game pc so I’m giving this old one to her. My son may get the 6800xt and 7600x when b series boards come out and ddr5 becomes reasonably priced. He mainly needs a gpu upgrade. So like I said I’ll use the 6800xt for now and see how rdna3 goes.
It’s been a minute since I’ve had AMD in my main pc. Looking forward to it. I was an athlon whore back in the day. Bulldozer lost me, and I’ve been intel since. This gen finally got me to come over.
My main game is Csgo and benches seem to put this ahead of intel 12th gen. I didn’t want to wait for 13th gen. My daughter wants a game pc so I’m giving this old one to her. My son may get the 6800xt and 7600x when b series boards come out and ddr5 becomes reasonably priced. He mainly needs a gpu upgrade. So like I said I’ll use the 6800xt for now and see how rdna3 goes.
It’s been a minute since I’ve had AMD in my main pc. Looking forward to it. I was an athlon whore back in the day. Bulldozer lost me, and I’ve been intel since. This gen finally got me to come over.