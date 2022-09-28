Well I’m coming back home fellas.

Ordered parts for a new Zen4 build. 7600x, asrock taichi 670e, gskill pc6000 cas 36 rev memory. Asrock 6800xt. Upgrading from 9900k@5ghz all cores. Ddr4@3600, evga 1080ti hybrid. The 7600x and 6800xt may be placeholders for a v cache chip if they are solid gains in what I need. May get a mid tear $600ish new rdna3 if they are good gains over 6800xt . Otherwise I’ll keep this.



My main game is Csgo and benches seem to put this ahead of intel 12th gen. I didn’t want to wait for 13th gen. My daughter wants a game pc so I’m giving this old one to her. My son may get the 6800xt and 7600x when b series boards come out and ddr5 becomes reasonably priced. He mainly needs a gpu upgrade. So like I said I’ll use the 6800xt for now and see how rdna3 goes.



It’s been a minute since I’ve had AMD in my main pc. Looking forward to it. I was an athlon whore back in the day. Bulldozer lost me, and I’ve been intel since. This gen finally got me to come over.