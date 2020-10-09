Well-build Portable Displays?

My current desktop is rocking a triple-monitor display, which I sorely miss on my laptop when traveling and recently I've been seeing more videos and reviews of some nice looking portable monitors for laptops, but most of them seem to have a flaw of some kind in their construction that makes me... concerned...

Have any of you guys used any of these portable displays? Any recommendations? (Note, screen size and resolution are not particularly important as long as they're clear enough for text)

Also thoughts on mount-on-the-back-of-the-laptop VS sits-next-to-the-laptop? I like the former but unless they're extremely light I feel that they would damage the hinge...?
 
