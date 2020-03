Why do you think this is weird? People make various converters for going from one thing to another all the time.



I mean, "640K" might enough for some, but not for others, you know?



Think about people that are upgrading from old systems that only had M.2 internal SATA, they may even have had more than one (or more than one system). And now they are moving to NVMe, but don't to toss their old M.2 SATAs and would prefer some density... etc...