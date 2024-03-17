Weird warning about 32 bit forum app

Just logged into the forum on my 1+ 12R and a warning popped up that the forum app wasn't 64 bit and that I might get glitches because the app is 32 bit. Never paid any attention to 32 or 64 before. Is this something new?
 
Actually I have a Hardforum version 4 app. I've been transferring it from phone to phone since I first bought my Samsung S3 many moons ago. Still works great except for the 32 bit warning when I first used it on my 12R.

I just checked on the Play Store and there no longer appears to be an app for the forum. Perhaps you guys should think about taking my version 4 and find someone to update it?
 
Hardforum has never had an app. I have no idea what you have but it isn't anything official. Xenforo has a shortcut "app" to your system's default web browser but that's it.
 
There's a "install the app" option in the menu. You might want to try removing the old app, install a new app, and see if the new app removes the error.
 
I would suggest if you want an "app," simply put a browser shortcut where you want it. I think Xenforo does not put a lot into its Progressive Web App for the most part, simply due to it not being needed. That said, there have been updates recently, so I would uninstall and reinstall and see your results.
 
I have a OnePlus 11 (same SOC as 12R) and I never get a warning. I think originally just open [H] on Chrome and somewhere near the top there is an add app option or something. It creates a standalone "app" that's basically just a Chrome window but it works fine without the warning popping up. In my recents too it shows as a standalone app.
 

Perhaps someone made a Hardforum app and published it in one of the forums back around the time of 3G.
 
This is literally all it does. The icon will show what browser it is using to open the "app."
 
Yep. As stated... :).
