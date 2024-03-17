Weird warning about 32 bit forum app

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I would suggest if you want an "app," simply put a browser shortcut where you want it. I think Xenforo does not put a lot into its Progressive Web App for the most part, simply due to it not being needed. That said, there have been updates recently, so I would uninstall and reinstall and see your results.Just logged into the forum on my 1+ 12R and a warning popped up that the forum app wasn't 64 bit and that I might get glitches because the app is 32 bit. Never paid any attention to 32 or 64 before. Is this something new?
This is literally all it does. The icon will show what browser it is using to open the "app."It creates a standalone "app" that's basically just a Chrome window but it works fine without the warning popping up. In my recents too it shows as a standalone app.
Hardforum has never had an app. I have no idea what you have but it isn't anything official. Xenforo has a shortcut "app" to your system's default web browser but that's it.
And since all browsers on Android should be 64bit, just re-create the shortcut. Warning shouldn't pop up anymore Top NurseYep. As stated... .