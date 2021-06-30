Weird memory errors

Hi all,

I have a Crucial ballistix 2x16GB 3600mhz C16 kit along with an asus dark hero and a 5950x. I've had the build since December. Due to some reasons I've ran recently TestMem5 (did so in the past for other reasons), and it came back with some errors. Kinda randomly. You ran it one time you get no errors, then again you get 7 then again you get 1 then again you get no errors etc. When I ran in stock settings (2667) I tend to get on average less errors. I've ran extensively memtest86+ and windows memory diagnostics and those never find any errors.
Now the thing is if I test every single memory module individually I get no errors at all with TestMem (tested each one 5+ times at DOCP/XMP settings).
I've upgraded to the latest bios, and I've also downgraded to an older bios at a time I used to get no errors. Tested in a fresh windows installation and the event viewer never really shows anything important. Does anyone have a clue?
 
It's possible though not likely that one of the memory slots itself is having an issue and causing the test your running to come back with bad memory. If you run the test with a module in a different slot each time you can probably narrow it down to which slot may be possibly bad.
 
Well I did think of that so when I was testing the modules individually I kept them in their regular slots (i.e my setup is A2/B2. Took out B2 and tested the module left on A2. No errors. Put the module on B2, took A2 out and tested again. No errors).
 
Ummm well I think it may be time to reach out to below!! : )
 

