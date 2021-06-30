Weird memory errors

Hi all,



I have a Crucial ballistix 2x16GB 3600mhz C16 kit along with an asus dark hero and a 5950x. I've had the build since December. Due to some reasons I've ran recently TestMem5 (did so in the past for other reasons), and it came back with some errors. Kinda randomly. You ran it one time you get no errors, then again you get 7 then again you get 1 then again you get no errors etc. When I ran in stock settings (2667) I tend to get on average less errors. I've ran extensively memtest86+ and windows memory diagnostics and those never find any errors.

Now the thing is if I test every single memory module individually I get no errors at all with TestMem (tested each one 5+ times at DOCP/XMP settings).

I've upgraded to the latest bios, and I've also downgraded to an older bios at a time I used to get no errors. Tested in a fresh windows installation and the event viewer never really shows anything important. Does anyone have a clue?