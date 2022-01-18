Weird lockup issue... need brain power!

Not sure which sub-forum to post this in, but I figured general hardware would probably do the trick...



I built a computer back in May of 2020 and it has been great. However, within the last 4-6 months, a lock-up issue has surfaced and I'm not sure of the culprit.

The "lock-up" in this scenario is the computer appears to be in a frozen state, but not BSOD. The video output remains on the screen until a forced restart.



- The issue "appears" to be when the computer comes out of idle time, but it happens randomly. Sometimes within an hour or two, other times after 2 or 3 days...

- I have all the sleep and hibernation settings turned off, including hard drive

- The only item I have set to shut off is the monitors after 15 minutes





I cannot think of any instance of a lock-up during heavy or regular use scenarios such as:

- Multi-hour gaming sessions

- Running handbrake to compress video

- Even minor tasks like browsing the [H]





Ok, here is the crazy part...

- Apparently, the computer doesn't lock up until -after- I move the mouse or press a key on the keyboard to wake it up

- Both screens will wake up, but the image will be stuck in place (stays this way until a forced restart)

- Mouse pointer frozen on the screen (I have tried unplugging/re-plugging USB)

- Even happens if I remote desktop to it via Chrome Remote Desktop. Lets me connect, screen appears frozen. After I disconnect, I can no longer reconnect until I restart the PC.





And the kicker!

- I can ping the PC so I figured I'd try the next step below...

- I have enabled the open SSH server on the PC. When its locked up, I can SSH to it from another device on my network even though it's unresponsive via GUI?!?!

- I can successfully run commands via SSH and it responds normally to the commands





[H]ardware

Ryzen 3900X (No overclock)

Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming (BIOS updated recently to try and solve the issue)

64GB Trident Z NEO F4-3600C16Q-64GTZNC (On Asus QVL, UEFI set to XMP)

Asus 2070 Super DUAL-RTX-2070S-O8G-EVO (No overclock)

(2) LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch monitors (both connected via display ports)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 500GB - M.2 NVMe (Boot/OS drive)

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (Game drive)

Corsair HX1000 PSU

Shiit Hel 2 for audio (Onboard is disabled in UEFI)

Windows 10 Pro (fully updated)







Any ideas are greatly appreciated!