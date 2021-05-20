Weird Issues with semi-working RTX 3080

Andrew_Carr
Not sure what's wrong with this card so I was wondering if anyone had ideas. It's a Zotac OEM model RTX 3080 that looks like one of these kind of: https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/225496/zotac-rtx3080-10240-200901
Anyway, I took a risk and bought it used from someone who said it was broken. I plugged it into a linux HiveOS machine and it was mining fine at 97MH/s and temps seemed fine (about 60C iirc). The next day it wasn't hashing anymore but it's still detected by the OS. If I plug it into a windows computer it will boot and display an output and seems to work fine, but the resolution is limited to 1024x768 and any other resolution is greyed out. When the resolution is increased such as after installing the drivers I get a black screen, but I don't get a "no display" error from my monitor. Also, temp sensors seem to be missing if I check in hwinfo64 or gpuz. When I run it in linux the temps on the core and memory are usually around mid 30C at idle.
I was thinking maybe something was damaged but I've taken it apart and everything seems fine, nothing burnt or anything obvious. Temps also seem fine so I'm not sure what's going on. Usually I figure these things work or they don't, not that they work somewhat like in this situation.
Update: Tried extracting the vbios again using GPUz, but it black screens.
Here's what GPUz and hwinfo64 see:
