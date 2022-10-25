Weird issues on my 7900x build

asrock 670x, 7900x cpu, Noctuah (sp?) cooler evga 3090 ftw3 and three nvme drives.

64 GB of ddr5.



The first weird issue my second nvme just disappeared. I reseated it - so far so good still there. I got in the first descendant beta. Installed it ran the game my whole PC crashed and had to run windows recovery. Back up and running but every time I tried to run the game it would crash. Uninstalled and put it on my OS drive, and everything seemed fine.



Played a few rounds of it tonight game would just stop. No crash screen just gone. I could restert in Steam but it did it two more times. I dropped the graphics from very high to high. and that seemed to make it more stable.



I was undervolting but I turned that all off to trouble shoot. - I suspect my powersupply is just not cutting it. Corsair 850 wat platinum...so I got a EVGA 1300 watt GT - have not put it in yet.



So Hardopcers what do you think?