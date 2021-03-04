Weaponized Spectre Exploit Spotted

Last month, a "fully weaponized exploit for the Spectre CPU vulnerability" was uploaded to the malware scanning website VirusTotal, which makes this the first exploit capable of doing real, actual harm to anything running vulnerable CPUs.

This is disconcerting to say the least. I don't want to wear a tinfoil hat, but to the unwise, I can see this creating a lot of havoc for some people and businesses that aren't up to date on patching vulnerabilities.

Link: https://fudzilla.com/news/52442-spectre-gets-weaponised

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think this is something to be concerned about or not? Discuss.
 
I thought Spectre was primarily involved with processes being able to steal data from eachother due to how CPU branch predicition and speculative execution was implemented. Because of this we were most concerned with shared hardware running VM's from third parties.

Most of us don't use our systems that way.

For those that do, we should be able to just disable CPU branch predicition and speculative execution temporarily until the affected systems can be replaced. Yes, there would be a huge performance loss, but not the end of the world. I mean, Spectre has been mitigated in hardware in all CPU's released since 2019, so at some point these older systems would need to be upgraded anyway.
 
legcramp said:
Glad I swapped to AMD :D
Pre-2019 AMD CPU's are not immune to Spectre.

As I recall, the only known CPU's with branch prediction and speculative execution (almost all modern CPU's) released prior to 2019 that are immune to Spectre are IBM's POWER9 Arch, and a handful of ARM architectures (A53, A32, A7 and A5)
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I thought Spectre was primarily involved with processes being able to steal data from eachother due to how CPU branch predicition and speculative execution was implemented. Because of this we were most concerned with shared hardware running VM's from third parties.
That seems to be what these are doing, probably? The article is super light on details and doesn't have any links to anything useful. However it says the Linux one steals /etc/shadow which is the password database for the system. That would then allow them to try and crack the passwords.
 
Sycraft said:
That seems to be what these are doing, probably? The article is super light on details and doesn't have any links to anything useful. However it says the Linux one steals /etc/shadow which is the password database for the system. That would then allow them to try and crack the passwords.
Yeah, so that sounds like a form of privelege escalation.

I guess the saving grace here is that they already have to be on your machine in order to use this attack.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, so that sounds like a form of privelege escalation.

I guess the saving grace here is that they already have to be on your machine in order to use this attack.
A weak form if all they can do is steal the shadow file, as the passwords are hashed and salted so good ones are hard to crack. Maybe the exploit is something more serious, like I said the article is garbage. A better article claims that it does that (and the same thing on Windows with the SAM database) but on Windows can also steal Kerberos tickets if you are in a domain and use those to log in to the other system and move laterally.

So ya, like most information leak exploits it is not very relevant to home users, and something to watch for in an enterprise but not as big a deal as it might first sound.

For Linux systems the risk is that if you have weak passwords in your shadow file, those could be cracked. If one of those weak passwords is root they could then get root access, if those passwords are reused elsewhere they could lead to logins in other places. However if the passwords are strong, it really isn't a problem as rainbow tables and other precomputed attacks don't work against salted hashes and brute forcing SHA-256/512 which is what most use these days, is pretty damn slow.

For Windows systems getting the SAM file is much the same, but can be easier to crack since it uses a weaker hash and unsalted hashes. It does have other encryption on top, particularly in Windows 10, but presuming you get right at the files it is easier to deal with. Still a sufficiently strong password means you can't do anything with it but it has to be stronger to resist an attack. This is for local accounts, or domain accounts in a domain that allows account caching. Also in a domain you have Kerberos tickets that allow for single sign on, those can be stolen, and then used to log in to other systems (for a limited time). So anything that given user has access to they could potentially get at.

So not something to ignore, but not something to get super worked up about. It could be used to steal credentials similar to a phishing attempt or keylogger.
 
Sycraft said:
A weak form if all they can do is steal the shadow file, as the passwords are hashed and salted so good ones are hard to crack.
All those miners running GPU farms can take a break & run password crackers for a while, maybe.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Pre-2019 AMD CPU's are not immune to Spectre.

As I recall, the only known CPU's with branch prediction and speculative execution (almost all modern CPU's) released prior to 2019 that are immune to Spectre are IBM's POWER9 Arch, and a handful of ARM architectures (A53, A32, A7 and A5)
It was only 1 out of the three versions of Spectre that AMD CPUs were vulnerable to, and it required root permissions to pull off, pretty much making the concern of it null and void.
I believe it was the same for ARM CPUs from the Cortex variants and later; pre-Cortex were 100% immune.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, so that sounds like a form of privelege escalation.

I guess the saving grace here is that they already have to be on your machine in order to use this attack.
Not necessarily.
Going from one hosted VM to another using this, just like the original proof-of-concept exploit, would definitely do the trick.

This is probably a bigger concern for enterprises, hosting services, and data centers more so than personal use, but that doesn't give it a pass to remain unsecure.
 
