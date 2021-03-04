Weaponized Spectre Exploit Spotted

Mr. Bluntman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2007
- Messages
- 6,525
Last month, a "fully weaponized exploit for the Spectre CPU vulnerability" was uploaded to the malware scanning website VirusTotal, which makes this the first exploit capable of doing real, actual harm to anything running vulnerable CPUs.
This is disconcerting to say the least. I don't want to wear a tinfoil hat, but to the unwise, I can see this creating a lot of havoc for some people and businesses that aren't up to date on patching vulnerabilities.
Link: https://fudzilla.com/news/52442-spectre-gets-weaponised
What are your thoughts on this? Do you think this is something to be concerned about or not? Discuss.
