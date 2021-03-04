Weaponized Spectre Exploit Spotted

Zarathustra[H] said: Yeah, so that sounds like a form of privelege escalation.



I guess the saving grace here is that they already have to be on your machine in order to use this attack. Click to expand...

A weak form if all they can do is steal the shadow file, as the passwords are hashed and salted so good ones are hard to crack. Maybe the exploit is something more serious, like I said the article is garbage. A better article claims that it does that (and the same thing on Windows with the SAM database) but on Windows can also steal Kerberos tickets if you are in a domain and use those to log in to the other system and move laterally.So ya, like most information leak exploits it is not very relevant to home users, and something to watch for in an enterprise but not as big a deal as it might first sound.For Linux systems the risk is that if you have weak passwords in your shadow file, those could be cracked. If one of those weak passwords is root they could then get root access, if those passwords are reused elsewhere they could lead to logins in other places. However if the passwords are strong, it really isn't a problem as rainbow tables and other precomputed attacks don't work against salted hashes and brute forcing SHA-256/512 which is what most use these days, is pretty damn slow.For Windows systems getting the SAM file is much the same, but can be easier to crack since it uses a weaker hash and unsalted hashes. It does have other encryption on top, particularly in Windows 10, but presuming you get right at the files it is easier to deal with. Still a sufficiently strong password means you can't do anything with it but it has to be stronger to resist an attack. This is for local accounts, or domain accounts in a domain that allows account caching. Also in a domain you have Kerberos tickets that allow for single sign on, those can be stolen, and then used to log in to other systems (for a limited time). So anything that given user has access to they could potentially get at.So not something to ignore, but not something to get super worked up about. It could be used to steal credentials similar to a phishing attempt or keylogger.