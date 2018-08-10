We Happy Few

I heard they completely revamped this game since alpha/beta...from what I saw before it looked awful, maybe it's better now.
 
Yet another Kickstarter that disappoints when we finally get it. This is my shocked face.
 
many year bump.....

I bought this the other day and I'm actually having fun with it. It has not crashed on my once. My only major complain is the super short draw distance for high poly models and stuff. Lots of pop-in as well.

It has silly quirks but oh well. Weird stuff like people chasing you, you sit on a bench and they all wonder where you went. I'm late to party but not seeing why this is a terrbile game. Its not like game of the year material but its silly fun.

1707867073049.png
 
