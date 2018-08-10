modi123
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2006
- Messages
- 7,107
http://wehappyfewgame.com
Developer: Compulsion Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Xbox One, PS4, and PC
Steam
http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/we-happy-few
Did anyone pick this up during their beta testing, or had it on preorder for today? Curious how it's final version is for the price point.
Developer: Compulsion Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Xbox One, PS4, and PC
Steam
http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/we-happy-few
Did anyone pick this up during their beta testing, or had it on preorder for today? Curious how it's final version is for the price point.