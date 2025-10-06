  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WCG?

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
835
Well it's finally cooled off a bit here after the driest Sept on record but will warm a bit next week so I'll prob go down to one F@H boxen for a few days. The WCG servers finally answered the comm so it was able to be installed in BOINC Mgr but it hasn't picked up any work yet for weeks. Is there no WU's ? My Server is going to crunch now for the duration of cooler weather and I might add another GPU to it but it's a shame to not get some BOINC on the CPU side. I mentioned in my other thread I prefer Health Sciences or maybe Climate Study projects. Any word on WCG? or should I shop for an alternative.
 
