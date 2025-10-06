Well it's finally cooled off a bit here after the driest Sept on record but will warm a bit next week so I'll prob go down to one F@H boxen for a few days. The WCG servers finally answered the comm so it was able to be installed in BOINC Mgr but it hasn't picked up any work yet for weeks. Is there no WU's ? My Server is going to crunch now for the duration of cooler weather and I might add another GPU to it but it's a shame to not get some BOINC on the CPU side. I mentioned in my other thread I prefer Health Sciences or maybe Climate Study projects. Any word on WCG? or should I shop for an alternative.