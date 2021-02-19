WCG BETA work for GPU's

Gilthanis
It will probably be really hard getting any BETAs for GPU work as the demand is crazy high but WCG is now sending out BETA's for Open Pandemics.
https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/forums/wcg/viewthread_thread,43206
I figured it best to give it a thread of its own as it would be seen by more merely by the title.
