Water cooling

So currently Im using air cooling for my 5900X, and was thinking of going with a water AIO. I have a Corsair 780T where I can mount a 360mm radiator in the front or at the top. Currently i have two intake fans in the front, two exhaust fans at the top, and one at the back. Where would be the ideal location to mount the radiator, I was thinking the front so it could take in air.



I can also mount it in the top if that's better, but would the fans be intakes or exaust. Thanks!