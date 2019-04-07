Watch Dogs Legion

Blade-Runner
How did you find the first game better? Setting aside the game's abysmal PC port, it really did a bad job utilizing the setting and mechanics. 2 did a much better job at presenting a believable world, better written characters, improved gameplay mechanics, more combat options, and so on. I found literally every single thing about 2 better than the 1st.Kind of interested. First game was better than the 2nd, IMO. Although the 2nd did grow on me more as I played it. Not too sure about less combat though. If it relies too much on hacking I can't help but feel it will become stale as the hacking is essentially mini games and small puzzles which are fun in short bursts.
And I don't see how you can make the hacking anything other than that.
I have only managed about 6 hours of WD2 because it is just such a poor man's GTA V clone. Everything about it is medicore and the hacking mechanic is mostly a gimmick. I will probably get around to playing it again but I am expecting it to be a tedious slog to finish given the crap plot, uninteresting characters and generic gameplay.2 was better than it had any right to be, I'd be down a 3rd.
I played the first one on PC and found the game pretty decent, the 2nd one I tried on PS4 and found it terrible, the driving alone was enough to make me quit the game, even at medium speed no way to take a turn without crashing the car.How did you find the first game better? Setting aside the game's abysmal PC port, it really did a bad job utilizing the setting and mechanics. 2 did a much better job at presenting a believable world, better written characters, improved gameplay mechanics, more combat options, and so on. I found literally every single thing about 2 better than the 1st.
It takes place in a cyberpunk future. Guessing, people in the city have implants in their heads instead of phones. The player will manipulate those.Can play as any Non-Player Controlled character? How does that make sense?
I thought the 2nd one was a lot crappier then the 1st one wich I enjoyed quite a bit. I do add that I only played the 2nd one on PS4 but it played like crap. Controls were all over the place.If the pattern holds I expect this game to really be pretty damned good. Each one has gotten progressively better.
It was patched and helped out. I can't speak to the console but I can guarantee the PC version would have been and definitely would be superior now. If you ever see it for chump change on the PC consider it.I thought the 2nd one was a lot crappier then the 1st one wich I enjoyed quite a bit. I do add that I only played the 2nd one on PS4 but it played like crap. Controls were all over the place.
It was goofy in WD2, I think they realized the Aiden Pierce emo stuff wasn't really appealing.seems like they changed the tone of the series drastically...first game seemed very serious while this looks all goofy
That is some weird shit lolE3 2019 Official World Premiere Trailer...
My guess is the story is paper thin. There is simply no way you can have a strong story if you can choose from hundreds, if not thousands and randomized characters. It will likely fall to grindy progression mechanics with repeating tasks that give you deja vu, similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey. They will simply forgo a strong narrative and cheap out on attempting to create a theme, setting or mood and instead opt for the cartoon approach seen in Far Cry 5, New Dawn, Siege and to a lesser extend, Odyssey. That seems to be the trend of Ubisoft and the game industry as of late. Suck out any identity the game may have, and make it as generic as humanly possible in both gameplay and setting.The original Watch Dogs wasn't bad (and had multiplayer co op + competition in world) but it came at a time when Ubi's open world titles were "samey", so it didn't stand out as much. These days Ubi has figured out how to iterate on and mix up its open world titles, differentiating them while also giving them really solid post-launch support - Notably Assassin's Creed Odyssey (and Origins before that), Far Cry 5 + New Dawn, and The Division 2. I didn't play Watch Dogs 2 either, but I am interested in giving it a shot if I can find a complete edition for cheap; I did hear it was superior to the first significantly but not quite at the same level as more recent titles I mentioned above.
Watch Dogs Legion however looks quite interesting if they can make it work in a meaningful way. Being able to play nearly any character with their own special traits atop general progression/equipment is neat, balancing against a permadeath issue where if you die that particular character is gone for good. I'm wondering how they'll weave that into the story and progression elements, along with hopefully letting you set up an "army" of various recruited characters to switch between once you've recruited them. I can see how this mechanic could be used in interesting ways to say...turn an enemy into an ally, or by recruiting certain "special" characters you'll unlock extra paths/content. THey also mentioned a serious non-lethal option (which may have to do with capturing/turning others), which also plays into the threats your character faces. Non lethal attacks may mean that enemies will try the same on you, giving you a chance to survive even if you lose as opposed to if you go into any circumstance guns blazing and are met with similar return fire. I'm interested to see how things evolve as we get closer to release.
My experience was the opposite, I played WD1 for like 40 minutes, when they did the introduction to driving mission I got so frustrated with the car physics being absolute trash that I immediately uninstalled it and never looked back. WD2 on the other hand I had a blast and they fixed everything wrong with the first, completion ed that bitch and even had a great deal of fun in its multiplayer elements.I played the first one on PC and found the game pretty decent, the 2nd one I tried on PS4 and found it terrible, the driving alone was enough to make me quit the game, even at medium speed no way to take a turn without crashing the car.
Maybe it's the PS4 version that has these issues, but I found the controls to be pretty bad (I can only describe it as "floaty") and the bit of the story I saw was not doing it for me either.
This is my concern. Watch Dogs 1/2 didn't have stellar stories but they were convincing enough and video game standard. Sufficient to carry the game. This seems like it will be far weaker and will likely fall back onto copy/paste missions and fetching things to make up for it. Not a trend I like but that seems to be the Ubisoft direction. They seem to be adding more fluff, making every game feel the same as the next, killing individual game identity and making everything as mass appeal as possible on a scale even previously unseen. And I don't think a weaker story and less unique setting will help the game.I see a game that will be fun with some experimental ideas and likely pretty thin on any "character and narrative" by its nature. Not like we were looking at Shakespeare to begin with of course.