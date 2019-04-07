The original Watch Dogs wasn't bad (and had multiplayer co op + competition in world) but it came at a time when Ubi's open world titles were "samey", so it didn't stand out as much. These days Ubi has figured out how to iterate on and mix up its open world titles, differentiating them while also giving them really solid post-launch support - Notably Assassin's Creed Odyssey (and Origins before that), Far Cry 5 + New Dawn, and The Division 2. I didn't play Watch Dogs 2 either, but I am interested in giving it a shot if I can find a complete edition for cheap; I did hear it was superior to the first significantly but not quite at the same level as more recent titles I mentioned above.



Watch Dogs Legion however looks quite interesting if they can make it work in a meaningful way. Being able to play nearly any character with their own special traits atop general progression/equipment is neat, balancing against a permadeath issue where if you die that particular character is gone for good. I'm wondering how they'll weave that into the story and progression elements, along with hopefully letting you set up an "army" of various recruited characters to switch between once you've recruited them. I can see how this mechanic could be used in interesting ways to say...turn an enemy into an ally, or by recruiting certain "special" characters you'll unlock extra paths/content. THey also mentioned a serious non-lethal option (which may have to do with capturing/turning others), which also plays into the threats your character faces. Non lethal attacks may mean that enemies will try the same on you, giving you a chance to survive even if you lose as opposed to if you go into any circumstance guns blazing and are met with similar return fire. I'm interested to see how things evolve as we get closer to release.