warped Lian Li hard drive cage

I run a mini-ITX NAS inside a Lian Li PC-Q25. I love the case, but recently I noticed that its hard drive cage is....warped. See attached picture. Some of the disk guide rails won't actually fit in the grooves anymore. The fan mounting area is also affected. While I may be to blame for this state of affairs (fedexed the case to new address without removing all the drives first...) I was wondering whether anyone has a suggestion for getting the cage straightened out again? It's aluminium, so relatively soft, but I've been unable to bend it back in shape. Do you think this cage is fixable? Grateful for any suggestions. Thanks!