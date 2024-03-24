Warning: EVGA has changed their pinout on some PSUs

philb2 said: The person or persons could caused this fuckujp should have their asses fired by EVGA pronto. Click to expand...

Sounds like they didn't even send him the new cables that had the correct pin layout at first. mean, that's really low EVGA. What did you expect the person to do?

EVGA is likely circling the drain. I recall some of their new PSUs they sell have a 3 year warranty. Not sure what design they are, but 3 years is exceptionally low for a PSU warranty. Typically it is 10 for the good ones, 6-7 for mid range models. I don't think they've been updating their motherboard BIOS too much as of late either.

most FSP units are dogshit by comparison

Sycraft said: I mean, I think they started circling the drain when they discontinued GPUs. Yes I know their official excuse was that nVidia was mean and wouldn't let them make enough money... but I don't buy that. I don't see all these other manufacturers continuing to sell a product that doesn't make any money or loses money. I think it was that they wanted to downsize a bunch of staff and this was the excuse they came up with.



It's sad, because I loved eVGA GPUs but ya, I would be real wary of buying any of their products now because I think they are in the corporate death spiral where they cut people to try and save money, which makes their products shittier, which hurts sales, so they cut more people, so their products suck more, etc, etc.

Lakados said: EVGA's owners have been looking to retire for a while, they made more in 1 year during COVID selling GPUs to miners than they made on GPUs in the decade beforehand. If you are looking for an out that is as good as it will get.

EVGA outsources 90% of their construction and manufacturing, they can't match the profit margins of the other AIBs who are fully integrated and it was gradually bringing them down and their much-beloved warranty process was a noose around their neck, because all those mining cards, getting worked into the ground, you know every one of them was bound to come back to them sooner than not.



They made a big show of the exit as a smoke screen.

I don't have firsthand knowledge, but I was active on the EVGA forums and their reddit in the past. EVGA is effectively gone, and has been for about a year. Their engineers and motherboard teams were let go and nothing new is coming that isn't a copy/paste rebrand from another vendor. The support people who were technical and cared about the products are gone (see also, "EVGA" Jacob went to Nvidia last year). What's left are a handful of butts-in-seats people doing basic support and RMA or coordinating the marketing and sales of the rebranded stuff.They should be be, but there may not be any accountable, "career"-level people left at EVGA. Not much to be gained firing an overseas, teir-1 helpdesk guy who did this RMA and didn't know enough to warn the customer.Unskilled support people and no one left to direct the guidelines for such things. They're following their old policies from the the high-end PSU / Super Flower days when designs didn't change and the cables were (mostly) interchangeable. That system doesn't work when you've switched to lower-end manufacturering partners.They're down the drain and gone already, coasting on the brand and built-up goodwill. Last BIOS updates were a year ago and those are probablyas the motherboard team and engineers are all gone. As for the PSU's... EVGA stopped using Super Flower in 2019-2020. The high quality, high wattage, 10-year warrantied models were all Super Flower.Heard some speculations about this: COVID supply shortages, component tarriffs, changes in OEM pricing (EVGA wasn't getting the profit they wanted per unit). All that matters is this - they dropped Super Flower as manufacturer and switched to FSP (GQ , P+, others). Cannot stress this enough:(cheaper components, noiser, lower efficiencies in general). Hence the 3-year warranties.I'd wager it was a perfect storm of events: owner getting old, big paydays during the GPU/mining madness of 2017-18 and the pandemic, tarriffs (or the threat of future ones), losing/moving on from quality OEMs like Super Flower, Nvidia's disdain for their AIB partners, subsequently killing off their core GPU business, etc.