Warning: EVGA has changed their pinout on some PSUs

TLDR;
Guy RMA'd his EVGA PSU
The one they sent back (same model name) had a different pin out but fit his existing cables.
Plugged everything back in and pop.
EVGA acknowledged that the pin out had changed but said no to replacing the blown hardware.
