Warframe Coop MMO

Started playing Warframe last week. So far I'm enjoying it. The game is almost entirely cooperative. Seeing how the different abilities interact between your own skillset and teammates is awesome. It reminds allot of Mass Effect 3 multiplayer.



I'd definitely recommend spending a few $$ before too long to grab an additional character or two and maybe a weapon. After a week of leveling with the one starting character my curiosity and some envy got the better of me. You're playing with people doing all kinds of cool things but you have no way of trying them out. You can eventually earn warframes through drops and farming but I wasn't going to make it. That decision to quit or spend some $ came a little early imho.



Dropped $40 on in game currency which is enough to buy several characters and some extra stuff. The game become much more entertaining. I don't see myself spending any more real $ for the foreseeable future. Should give the game enough legs so I can "naturally" earn the additional warframes and weapons.



Min/Maxin different aspects of each character is entertaining. There's enough metagame to spend time nightly upgrading mods and swapping them around to vary play styles.