Warframe Coop MMO

The Warframe mmo just went into closed beta. but mmobomb had about 9.5k beta keys as of last night.
it seems to bee a rip off of mass effect. but the gameplay is fun and ill take any thing that is half decent and remotely similar to mass effect.
now be warned this is closed beta for a reason. its still clunky and it still has bugs. but it has a lot of potential. especially if they can get a good story line.
