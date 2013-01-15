Warframe Coop MMO

The Warframe mmo just went into closed beta. but mmobomb had about 9.5k beta keys as of last night.

it seems to bee a rip off of mass effect. but the gameplay is fun and ill take any thing that is half decent and remotely similar to mass effect.

now be warned this is closed beta for a reason. its still clunky and it still has bugs. but it has a lot of potential. especially if they can get a good story line.
 
Title of thread needs to change, and your idea of the game is a bit off.

It's not an MMO, it's a third-person action co-op shooter. It's nothing like Mass Effect, unless you're simply comparing the futuristic aspect.

Information: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjTq4dTxh1w&list=UUy1Ms_5qBTawC-k7PVjHXKQ&index=13

It's rather repetitive, nothing special. Maybe some potential in terms of action if they vary-up the environments, but there's no deep storylines etc, nor do I believe there is meant to be.
 
I like the special effects and hacking. I don't see the connection to Mass Effect though, it's more of a slower version of Gunz online, without the wall running. I hope that the melee combat is more interesting than hack n slash.
 
Totally addicted to this game right now. Catch me on steam ( solhokuten )
 
Played a few minutes and this game is FUN!!! (In a group at least)
 
This game got old very very quickly for me. Very repetitive and new Warframes don't really offer much in the way of incentives to keep playing.

I will say that the melee/gun combat and parkour/wallrunning/slides is very fun and the game looks pretty damn good. Just can't bring myself to grind. Some actual team-based multiplayer would take this game to the next level.
 
The videos were certainly not representative of the gameplay imo. I gave it a good couple of hours..quickly got old. The Parkour aspect was entirely useless, I had no reason to run on walls. Usually open beta is indicative of the full game but I'll give it some time and check back on it in a few months. I mean...it is free so I'm not gonna talk smack with 9 paragraphs, I'm just saying it didn't hold my interest for more than a few hours.
 
illybang said:
This game got old very very quickly for me. Very repetitive and new Warframes don't really offer much in the way of incentives to keep playing.

I will say that the melee/gun combat and parkour/wallrunning/slides is very fun and the game looks pretty damn good. Just can't bring myself to grind. Some actual team-based multiplayer would take this game to the next level.
I was bored to tears half way through the first place you could go. Unless they improve enemy & environment variance, I won't be playing it whatsoever.
 
I'm surprised this game isn't getting more attention. Been playing it the past week, have about 30 hours in, it's pretty damn fun. It's 4 person co-op mayhem (though you can solo too). Apparently they changed quite a few things from the earlier beta, the way mods work is different now. Gameplay is responsive and fun, loot(mods) are interesting to tweak, choose what kind of weapons you use. Only have one warframe so far, plan on building another one soon. The free to play model seems fair enough, everything important can be gotten though gameplay.

I did give it a try a month ago for like 10 minutes and put it down, but now after putting more time into it and figuring out how everything works mod/warframe-wise, it's pretty enjoyable. I'm not an expert yet, but if anyone has any basic questions, I'll do my best to answer them. The way mods work isn't very obvious, I had to watch a video.
 
Wrecklusive said:
I'm surprised this game isn't getting more attention. Been playing it the past week, have about 30 hours in, it's pretty damn fun. It's 4 person co-op mayhem (though you can solo too). Apparently they changed quite a few things from the earlier beta, the way mods work is different now. Gameplay is responsive and fun, loot(mods) are interesting to tweak, choose what kind of weapons you use. Only have one warframe so far, plan on building another one soon. The free to play model seems fair enough, everything important can be gotten though gameplay.

I did give it a try a month ago for like 10 minutes and put it down, but now after putting more time into it and figuring out how everything works mod/warframe-wise, it's pretty enjoyable. I'm not an expert yet, but if anyone has any basic questions, I'll do my best to answer them. The way mods work isn't very obvious, I had to watch a video.
The game is really good. I hope they hurry up with the story writing as that would really add to the game play as it would give you another reason other than sheer unadulterated fun to play. This is one of those sleeper hits like Defiance to me. :)
 
Been playing since the Beta opened. This game is fun for about 20 hours and then it has literally no content left. I booted it up again last night to see the new patch and it was just more of the same. Hopefully some more stuff comes later, I'm not judging the game yet based on the beta because the gameplay is indeed fun, just lacks variety.
 
shifty68 said:
I am at work what's it showing?
Link to video from today.

Rebecca who does the interviews and is the voice of the Lotus has great legs.

We're getting a Necro Warframe in update 10.

They showed off a new infested boss that a Tenno's head comes to the boss's knees.

Rebecca's dress was really short.

They are working on adding in more diverse things to do to appease players with 500+ hours logged.

They are going to rework the way armor works so that all guns work well on mobs level 50+. No more junk weapons!

Mods that were rewards from the last event will be available soon in Nightmare mode. They apologized for not letting people know that the events end when it hits 100%.

Showed more art styles for new areas that are coming in Update 10.

Getting new graphics effects. Threaded graphics are being added to the game. Might work around and add PhysX effects to AMD card users.

Found out that Steve plays Path of Exile.

New Corpus super bad guy akin to the same level as Vor.

Rebecca really has great legs. Skip to 1:11:00 to see.

Bunch more like reworking older melee weapons from alerts to match the new ones.

:)
 
Thanks for the breakdown. its good to see they are keeping things up to date. and adding new content.

those last 11 seconds were the best of hour. :p
 
Update 14 introduced lots of new concepts to Warframe. Some include:

Player ships. Yes, everyone has their own ship!
Pet leveling system with breeding. A Kubrow (Dog) Tamagotchi that will gnaw the legs off your enemies and take you into full stealth! You can have more than one and even trade genetic implants of your creations with others!
New Solar Rail content. Fight other clans over real estate in the galaxy.
New introduction to Warframe prologue. It is very polished and actually shows you what to do! It has a story now also.
New UI that is big screen TV ready. No more squinting trying to make out stuff!
XBOX One coming soon!

http://www.pcgamer.com/2014/07/21/warframe-update-14-0-adds-new-class-quests-modes-and-pets/

 
Just started playing tonight. Got to say, I'm pretty impressed. Once I got the controls mapped out right the gameplay is pretty solid and the story looks to have some potential as well.
 
I redownloaded this again yesterday and everything seems a lot more polished than when I first started playing about 7-8 months ago. Think I'll keep logging in for a few more days to see what all it has to offer. Good f2p alternative along with marvel heroes while I figure out what my next pc game purchase is going to be.
 
The weapon variety, combat and movement are all great in this game. It's what keeps me coming back.
 
Maybe I'll give it another go, haven't looked at it since 2013 sometime.
 
Started playing Warframe last week. So far I'm enjoying it. The game is almost entirely cooperative. Seeing how the different abilities interact between your own skillset and teammates is awesome. It reminds allot of Mass Effect 3 multiplayer.

I'd definitely recommend spending a few $$ before too long to grab an additional character or two and maybe a weapon. After a week of leveling with the one starting character my curiosity and some envy got the better of me. You're playing with people doing all kinds of cool things but you have no way of trying them out. You can eventually earn warframes through drops and farming but I wasn't going to make it. That decision to quit or spend some $ came a little early imho.

Dropped $40 on in game currency which is enough to buy several characters and some extra stuff. The game become much more entertaining. I don't see myself spending any more real $ for the foreseeable future. Should give the game enough legs so I can "naturally" earn the additional warframes and weapons.

Min/Maxin different aspects of each character is entertaining. There's enough metagame to spend time nightly upgrading mods and swapping them around to vary play styles.
 
Ochadd,

I wouldn't recommend any player really purchasing any Warframes unless there's ones you can buy now that can't be earned in game. You can craft new warframs quite easily from what I remember.
 
Cmustang87 said:
Ochadd,

I wouldn't recommend any player really purchasing any Warframes unless there's ones you can buy now that can't be earned in game. You can craft new warframs quite easily from what I remember.
Actually I hadn't even unlocked the planets that had the resources I needed. Now I've got enough platinum to play a second warframe (Nova) while unlocking planets and farming. To me that's more enjoyable then playing Excalibur exclusively for weeks. I've got my eye on Saryn as well.
 
It shouldn't take you weeks to get new planets unlocked. I'm not saying that to be and "arrogant gamer", but I had 2 friends that bought warframes with Platinum that deeply regretted it once they saw how easy it was to build a warframe. You should be able to at least start crafting your first Warframe within like 10 hours play time.
 
Cmustang87 said:
It shouldn't take you weeks to get new planets unlocked. I'm not saying that to be and "arrogant gamer", but I had 2 friends that bought warframes with Platinum that deeply regretted it once they saw how easy it was to build a warframe. You should be able to at least start crafting your first Warframe within like 10 hours play time.
+1 to this. Really you only spend platinum on weapon slots, warframe slots, and follower slots. Everything is pretty easy to get in the game. The hardest things to get are the cosmetic alternative helmets as they are random alert missions.

The hardest thing to convince a new player of about Warframe is that unlocking all of the planets is the most important task to enjoying the game. After you have them all unlocked and can run any alert, invasion, event, or boss in the game; the game is more Diablo than Diablo is today. Farm, craft, and try new builds. It's addictive!
 
Yeah I just started getting all the stuff together for a Rhino build since I realized I love to be in your face with the MK II smash gloves. Using a Loki and Smash gloves, meh.
 
I agree with cagey's italics statement, 100%. I haven't played this in almost a year, I'm sure the logic still applies.
 
I actually started pushing to get the planets unlocked. Been playing for almost a week and a half with 30 hours into and only three planets unlocked. Apparently I wasn't doing it right.
 
If our latency matches up, you can add me on Steam, "Cageymaru" and in game "Kastoremaru". I'm on the east coast of the USA; NC to be exact. If you need information on how good a gun is, events, frame specs, etc, I like to watch Mogamu and CalypsoGaming on Youtube.
 
I need to play more often, I've only got 3 planets unlocked but I do not play a whole lot. Trying to get as much as I can done, than get rank 2 and work on my Rhino warframe.
 
Its not bad, its like Diablo meets Rainbow 6, kind of....for a F2P game its pretty good though.
 
