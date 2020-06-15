Wanting to replace monitor but so many choices

Wanting to replace my Dell U2711 as I’ve really gotten away from any serious color work and anything that I do now is fine if it’s a bit off. It’s also missing some of the more modern amenities.



I want to definitely increase my refresh rate. I had to make a decision when I went with this one what was most important and at the time it was color, resolution, and price. The high refresh IPS 1440p were either the Korean B panel producers, or a few high $$$ models. So I compromised with the tried and true Dell.



I don’t want to go down in vertical resolution at all.



I think ultrawide screen would have benefits for some of the games and genres I regularly play. I think the 34/35” would be the widest I could go with my current available space though.



Is 4k beneficial at 27/32”? I saw a PG27uq used on Facebook Marketplace in another state a few weeks back at a great price. Now I know it has some drawbacks since with HDR there’s no way to do above like 92fps with 4:4:4 color space. At the same time I’m not sure I’d be looking to push 4k higher than that right now with the available GPUs. And I don’t think any games I’ve been playing have HDR anyway. And of course would be needing to wait out another good deal either shipped or more local and that’s hit and miss.



With any display I’d be looking at replacing the Fury X with something more current. Maybe a used 1080ti price level. And I guess Nvidia or AMD would just depend on what the display supports as far as VRR. Unlikely to use it for anything other than the PC as well. Consoles are all on TVs around the house.



It’s just overwhelming the number of choices there are now.