VR with prescription glasses

Comixbooks

Does this work I know they have to fit into the Headset but has anyone tried this?
 
Derangel

My glasses fit fine in the Rift. You have to be careful how you put the headset on, but they fit just fine once you do. If you want to spend the extra money, VR Lens Lab has custom lenses you can order set to your prescription. You just put those lenses in the headset and you won't have to wear your glasses when using the headset.
 
LurkerLito

Same here. I leave my glasses on then put on the Vive and it works, but they do shift as I play and I am constantly adjusting them. It's hard to look down with them because that's when the head strap loosen every so slightly due to gravity and then when you look forward again or up the glasses shift.
 
MavericK

MavericK

The Rift isn't technically designed to fit glasses (doesn't have the gaps for them like the Vive does) but I think some people do use them. Just have to make sure you don't scratch up the lenses with your glasses.

Contacts are probably your best option, really.
 
criccio

I can confirm I used the Rift just fine with my glasses when I had them. That being said, moving to contacts has made the experience FAR more immersive.
 
Bravo25

I wear glasses but can say the experience is much better with contacts in.
 
Gorankar

Gorankar

Because I absolutely can not stand contacts . https://vr-lens-lab.com/

Vive with glasses is still a bit of a pita. I tend to get fogging with glasses, but not with the prescription inserts.
 
weav2k

Anybody out there with trifocals playing vr? I'm an old fart and suspect I will need a pair of glasses that are only reading prescription for the entire lens for the vr to be the best it can be. Correct?
 
Pegi

weav2k said:
Anybody out there with trifocals playing vr? I'm an old fart and suspect I will need a pair of glasses that are only reading prescription for the entire lens for the vr to be the best it can be. Correct?
I normally wear trifocals and have been using VR for years...since the original Vive.

The trifocals were a little uncomfortable under the Vive--and later, the Index--headsets, but they worked just fine. I couldn't play for very long only because the tightness of the headset (combined with the glasses) bothered me after a time. What I first did to improve that was to buy a cheap pair of glasses--the smallest size I could find--at Zenni..only using FAR DISTANCE VISION for the entire lens. Most definitely not your reading prescription.

Eventually, I bought the prescription inserts (again, using FAR VISION DISTANCE) for the Vive and now the Index, and that was an absolute godsend and the best solution for us old farts.

But, for your reference, I have used my trifocal glasses with the VR headset and played just fine, just got a little uncomfortable after a while, but it is certainly doable. The single vision pair of glasses--since they were smaller than my trifocals--were a little more comfortable. But the inserts were the best of all. But I wanted to clarify for you that you need to use the Far Vision prescription, not the Near (reading) prescription.
 
weav2k

Pegi said:
I normally wear trifocals and have been using VR for years...since the original Vive.

The trifocals were a little uncomfortable under the Vive--and later, the Index--headsets, but they worked just fine. I couldn't play for very long only because the tightness of the headset (combined with the glasses) bothered me after a time. What I first did to improve that was to buy a cheap pair of glasses--the smallest size I could find--at Zenni..only using FAR DISTANCE VISION for the entire lens. Most definitely not your reading prescription.

Eventually, I bought the prescription inserts (again, using FAR VISION DISTANCE) for the Vive and now the Index, and that was an absolute godsend and the best solution for us old farts.

But, for your reference, I have used my trifocal glasses with the VR headset and played just fine, just got a little uncomfortable after a while, but it is certainly doable. The single vision pair of glasses--since they were smaller than my trifocals--were a little more comfortable. But the inserts were the best of all. But I wanted to clarify for you that you need to use the Far Vision prescription, not the Near (reading) prescription.
Thanks so much for the info! Glad to see it is the far vision that is needed and will be more manageable that way for sure. Appreciate it!!
 
