VR with prescription glasses

I normally wear trifocals and have been using VR for years...since the original Vive.



The trifocals were a little uncomfortable under the Vive--and later, the Index--headsets, but they worked just fine. I couldn't play for very long only because the tightness of the headset (combined with the glasses) bothered me after a time. What I first did to improve that was to buy a cheap pair of glasses--the smallest size I could find--at Zenni..only using FAR DISTANCE VISION for the entire lens. Most definitely not your reading prescription.



Eventually, I bought the prescription inserts (again, using FAR VISION DISTANCE) for the Vive and now the Index, and that was an absolute godsend and the best solution for us old farts.



But, for your reference, I have used my trifocal glasses with the VR headset and played just fine, just got a little uncomfortable after a while, but it is certainly doable. The single vision pair of glasses--since they were smaller than my trifocals--were a little more comfortable. But the inserts were the best of all. But I wanted to clarify for you that you need to use the Far Vision prescription, not the Near (reading) prescription.