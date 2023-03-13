Does anyone here have experience using VR for BIM?



We have a "bring your child to work" day event coming up in the office.

I thought it would be fun to have the kids try out the Quest 2 and fly through some building models so they could test out VR in a real life application.



Browsing online, I see several options out there exist, but I'm not sure what the best method is for this, as far as programs to use to load up the models and do a fly through.

Hoping for something fairly simple and easy to deploy.



Any advice or recommendations would be appreciated.