Vile
Gawd
- Joined
- May 9, 2002
- Messages
- 816
Does anyone here have experience using VR for BIM?
We have a "bring your child to work" day event coming up in the office.
I thought it would be fun to have the kids try out the Quest 2 and fly through some building models so they could test out VR in a real life application.
Browsing online, I see several options out there exist, but I'm not sure what the best method is for this, as far as programs to use to load up the models and do a fly through.
Hoping for something fairly simple and easy to deploy.
Any advice or recommendations would be appreciated.
