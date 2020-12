Wow I paid $107 for my 3 year term. You got a sweet deal.



OP, Free VPN's are shit and limit you to data and network speed caps. Windscribe has the most for it's free edition at 7GB's a month and 10Gb's if you refer a friend. But they have been found to leak your IP if asked...which would make them a no go in my book.



The only reason's you should want a VPN are:



1. You enjoy being a pirate and won't use Usenet. Your ISP has been sending you DMCA notices about dl'ing copyrighted movies, shows, games. If this scenario fits you, than get a VPN like Nord that won't share your IP and also comes with a proxy that you can use on your torrent client of choice. I would recommend using a socks5 proxy. They also have dedicated torrent servers. One Nord account can be used on up to 6 different devices at the same time, you can even use it on your router.



2. You live in an area or country that blocks Netflix or certain sites from being accessed on your connection. Your school, university, job's IT doesn't allow "normal" traffic through their Wi-Fi connection. Some people gotta have their FB & gram. Nord has obfuscated servers that are designed for this type of usage.



3. If you use Tor more than once a week, it is a must since the darkweb is patrolled by the FBI and your IP CAN and WILL be tracked.



4. You are up to no good and buying drugs, weapons, childpr0n on the darkweb, see 3.



5. You are a whistle blower and /or have narced out some important people and want to stay anonymous.



6. Just super paranoid and want the utmost privacy. Nord has double VPN servers for this type of user.



Cons:

Slower than average network speed. I have 100MB cable and without my VPN I see 14.5MB/s max dl speed. With the VPN activated 6MB/s. Sudden server disconnect ( Nord does have a kill switch firewall that prevents your IP from leaking out during switching of servers).

Some sites make you do a few Captcha's a day (especially sites like Rarbg). Server slow down (just change servers).