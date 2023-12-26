Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2023 {part one}

For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.



The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.



If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.



Each step will last 10 days. Or thereabouts.



Time to vote! This is part one of two.