Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2023 {part one}

part one: I vote for DCOTY

  • 1 January russnuck

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 February Schro

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 March Holdolin

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 April sparksnmagic

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 May applejacks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 June rgMekanic

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7 July chemist_slime

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 8 August Toconator

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 10 October wareyore

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 11 November Nathan_P

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 12 December Red Falcon

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
  • This poll will close: .
P

Pocatello

DC Moderator and [H]ard DCOTM x6
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
6,669
For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.

The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.

If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.

Each step will last 10 days. Or thereabouts.

Time to vote! This is part one of two.


1 January russnuck

2 February Schro

3 March Holdolin

4 April sparksnmagic

5 May applejacks

6 June rgMekanic

7 July chemist_slime

8 August Toconator

9 September <<no one was nominated in September of 2023>>

10 October wareyore

11 November Nathan_P

12 December Red Falcon


Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top