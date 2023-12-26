Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2023 {part one}

For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.
The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.
If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.
Each step will last 10 days. Or thereabouts.
Time to vote! This is part one of two.
1 January russnuck
2 February Schro
3 March Holdolin
4 April sparksnmagic
5 May applejacks
6 June rgMekanic
7 July chemist_slime
8 August Toconator
9 September <<no one was nominated in September of 2023>>
10 October wareyore
11 November Nathan_P
12 December Red Falcon
Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.
Thanks!
