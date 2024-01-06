Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2023 {part two}

Here is the link to the first round of voting.
The first round is over, and everyone who received at least one vote, all six people, will advance to the next round. This result is because 4th place had a tie with three people.
Good luck to the finalists! Party to follow the voting at W.Feather 's House!
1 January russnuck
2 February Schro
3 March Holdolin
4 April sparksnmagic
5 May applejacks
6 June rgMekanic
7 July chemist_slime
8 August Toconator
10 October wareyore
11 November Nathan_P
12 December Red Falcon
The first round is over, and everyone who received at least one vote, all six people, will advance to the next round. This result is because 4th place had a tie with three people.
Good luck to the finalists! Party to follow the voting at W.Feather 's House!
1 January russnuck
2 February Schro
3 March Holdolin
4 April sparksnmagic
5 May applejacks
6 June rgMekanic
7 July chemist_slime
8 August Toconator
10 October wareyore
11 November Nathan_P
12 December Red Falcon