Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2022 {part two}

I vote for DCOTY part two:

  • April - - W.Feather

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • August - - motqalden

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • January - - firedfly

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • February - - Nathan_P

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • June - - AgrFan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • September - - howmanybacons

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • November - - Toconator

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
  • This poll will close: .
P

Pocatello

DC Moderator and [H]ard DCOTM x6
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
6,585
Here is the second voting thread. Best of luck to ya'll!

In the olden days... way back in 2019...

candidates for DC'er of the Year would post memes, trash talk their fellow team mates, and lots of trash talk aimed at the competitors for this illustrious title.

Or not. It is up to you. But it can earn you some votes.

Part 1 of the DCOTY voting thread
 
W

W.Feather

[H]ard DCOTM x4
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
11,669
Pocatello said:
Here is the second voting thread. Best of luck to ya'll!

In the olden days... way back in 2019...

candidates for DC'er of the Year would post memes, trash talk their fellow team mates, and lots of trash talk aimed at the competitors for this illustrious title.

Or not. It is up to you. But it can earn you some votes.

Part 1 of the DCOTY voting thread
Click to expand...
789558_kgLQlIn.jpg
 
W

W.Feather

[H]ard DCOTM x4
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
11,669
Pocatello said:
Here is the second voting thread. Best of luck to ya'll!

In the olden days... way back in 2019...

candidates for DC'er of the Year would post memes, trash talk their fellow team mates, and lots of trash talk aimed at the competitors for this illustrious title.

Or not. It is up to you. But it can earn you some votes.

Part 1 of the DCOTY voting thread
Click to expand...
Man those were the good old days.....

It-Was-A-Stick-Back-In-My-Day-Meme.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top