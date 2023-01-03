Vote: Hard DC'er of the Year: 2022 {part one}

For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nomination thread because the only worthy candidates are the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year.
The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.
If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.
Each step will last 10 days. Or thereabouts.
Time to vote! This is part one of two.
1 January firedfly
2 February Nathan_P
3 March jad0083
4 April W.Feather
5 May Pocatello
6 June AgrFan
7 July DF454
8 August motqalden
9 September howmanybacons
10 October Ducrider748
11 November Toconator
12 December skylaar24
Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.
Thanks!
The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps: The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round.
If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held.
Each step will last 10 days. Or thereabouts.
Time to vote! This is part one of two.
1 January firedfly
2 February Nathan_P
3 March jad0083
4 April W.Feather
5 May Pocatello
6 June AgrFan
7 July DF454
8 August motqalden
9 September howmanybacons
10 October Ducrider748
11 November Toconator
12 December skylaar24
Feel free to check my work and make sure that I have the correct monthly winners in the poll listed above.
Thanks!