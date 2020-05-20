Volume limiter AND amplifier software?

Perhaps I've just been using the wrong terms but for years I've been looking for a non-OEM (driverless) version of the old Creative Labs "Crystalizer" software. It came with the Audigy (and presumably later cards) and, like many volume controls it would automatically decrease the volume when it sensed a radical change, such as when an explosion occurred on-screen. However, unlike every other program I've seen, it also automatically amplified quiet sounds. You could literally go from a scene in a game or movie where everyone's whispering in the next room to massive explosions and both sets of sounds would be compensated for so they'd be clear and audible without ever getting too quiet or loud. (Basically, two equations saying "if the sound is below X level, raise to Y" and "If the sound is above Z level, lower to Y")



Has anyone come across a piece of software that actually does both of these?



(and if anyone's wondering why I don't just use the old soundcard (especially since it probably was better than even modern onboard sound) its because my mobo only has 1 PCI/e port on it due to its tiny size, which is taken up by the graphics card)