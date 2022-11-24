Voice Assistants Dying, Alexa $10 Billion Loss Expected in 2022

Voice Assistant losses are dragging Amazon and Google down. Alexa unit on track for a 10 Billion loss in 2022 alone. 10,000 job cuts looming. The original report is from Business Insider, however it is paywalled so arstechnica has a recap.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...failure-on-pace-to-lose-10-billion-this-year/

"We sell the Alexa hardware units at cost and all these idiots want to do is play Spotify or ask about the weather. We can't make money on that."

The Alexa division is part of the "Worldwide Digital" group along with Amazon Prime video, and Business Insider says that division lost $3 billion in just the first quarter of 2022, with "the vast majority" of the losses blamed on Alexa. That is apparently double the losses of any other division, and the report says the hardware team is on pace to lose $10 billion this year.

Google reported similar frustrations monetizing their voice assistant, with job cuts also planned.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...pixel-hardware-cuts-google-assistant-support/
 
They have a problem with marketing the features of these devices.

I'm a nerd and even I have a hard time getting the pairing and security set up (having to first even see if there is a skill, and if not if there is a hack to create the skill I need the thing to do)........but then the problem is performance.
"Alexa, Tell me the weather" is quick and handy. Alexa, play GWAR. Very handy.

But "Alexa, show me my backyard camera" =....
"I'm sorry , I don't see any devices named backyard camera"...oh shit right...
"Alexa, show me the Backyard Shed Cam"......"I'm sorry, I don't see that device, did you know I can tell you a Trivia question? Just ask me..."Alexa, tell me a trivia question"".
@(!&!*$*...."Alexa, show me ShedCam"....."Ok, you want me to show you Shed Cam, Right?".
"Yes".....Ok....showing Shed Cam........<20 seconds go by). 5" image appears 1.5 minutes after I actually needed it.

Meanwhile I can pick up my phone, press the button and see the camera within about 10-15 seconds.

These things have a neet-factor for their usage...."Drop In" is handy sometimes for me if I know my kids are in the house but not answering the phone....."Alexa, Drop in to my kitchen so I can tell the kids they are paying for their own college if they don't pick up
their g-d phones in the next 20 seconds..." etc, but otherwise...what are they expecting out of these things? "Alexa, I need dialysis....."??
 
