Voice Assistants Dying, Alexa $10 Billion Loss Expected in 2022

They have a problem with marketing the features of these devices.



I'm a nerd and even I have a hard time getting the pairing and security set up (having to first even see if there is a skill, and if not if there is a hack to create the skill I need the thing to do)........but then the problem is performance.

"Alexa, Tell me the weather" is quick and handy. Alexa, play GWAR. Very handy.



But "Alexa, show me my backyard camera" =....

"I'm sorry , I don't see any devices named backyard camera"...oh shit right...

"Alexa, show me the Backyard Shed Cam"......"I'm sorry, I don't see that device, did you know I can tell you a Trivia question? Just ask me..."Alexa, tell me a trivia question"".

@(!&!*$*...."Alexa, show me ShedCam"....."Ok, you want me to show you Shed Cam, Right?".

"Yes".....Ok....showing Shed Cam........<20 seconds go by). 5" image appears 1.5 minutes after I actually needed it.



Meanwhile I can pick up my phone, press the button and see the camera within about 10-15 seconds.



These things have a neet-factor for their usage...."Drop In" is handy sometimes for me if I know my kids are in the house but not answering the phone....."Alexa, Drop in to my kitchen so I can tell the kids they are paying for their own college if they don't pick up

their g-d phones in the next 20 seconds..." etc, but otherwise...what are they expecting out of these things? "Alexa, I need dialysis....."??