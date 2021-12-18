Vmware CPU Issues

Im running a supermicro server, its got dual E5-2650's 8c/16t



This is the version im running

6.5.0 Update 3 (Build 17477841)



The issue im having is I cannot add more than 1 cpu per VM.

it allows me to add 1cpu socket

the selector for core count is greyed out at 1



I cannot figure out how to fix it. Checked settings in bios and hyperthreading and virtualization are enabled.



How do I fix this?