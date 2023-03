So we've had a VM for the past couple of weeks just randomly decide to move from one host to the other in our Hyper-V environment. Logs don't seem to show anything that would suggest why it's moving. We just all of a sudden notice it's MAC drop off and then come back on the new host. There's no regular day(s), no regular hour(s) for this. It's very strange. Have any of you ever seen this before?