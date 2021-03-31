Visual and Performance issues after 4 different PC builds with different parts over 4 months (Need Help!)

Hi all,

· EVGA Ultra 3070· Ryzen 3900X· Gskill ripjaws 5 3600mhz· Asus X570 gaming E motherboard· Corsair RM850x 80 gold PSU· Samsung 970 Evo 1TB M.2 drive· Lian Li lancool mesh 2 Performance case· LG 27GL83A-B MonitorSo I’ve been on a 4 month journey through the course of 4 fresh PC builds, all of them showing the same exact symptoms. I am at a loss for what to do next. I’ve paid many diagnostic fees along the way and as a last ditch effort, I have come to you, the experts on the internet.I started with these parts for my· 3900x Ryzen· 1070 Nvidia Founders Edition· Gskill ripjaws 5 3600mhz· Asus Rog strix B550 F gaming Wifi edition motherboard· Lian Li lancool mesh 2 Performance case· Corsair Rm750 80 gold PSU· 970 Evo 1 TB m.2 driveI had a “professional” give this first build a looking-over. Soon after, I started experiencing some strange visual and performance inconsistencies. I have done every bit of troubleshooting that can be found on the internet through these 4 builds, from DDU and driver installation, Control Panel and Windows tweaking to flashing every MOBO Bios I’ve had, and running XMP. I bought 4 different monitors, switched out all parts with fresh ones over the 4 builds and checked house voltage with a meter and live readout, etc., etc.)Fizzlely imagery which looks like if you had a low resolution monitor and could see individual pixels in certain areas of games and Windows programs. This very distracting effect is the worst offender amongst all of the problems and is apparent in all apps. Whip panning in games causes things like a character’s hair to fizzle and fall apart along with any fine details.Blurry imagery with heavy macro blocking and what looks akin to someone taking a 480p video and blowing it up to 4k with a sharpening filter. Within my games all the detail is gone or washed over and almost clayish looking. There are also dancing black particles and black shadows. Text is blurry but edges have an over-sharpened look and create dancing edges within games and internet and no, clear type doesn’t fix jagged text in Windows either. In games like Overwatch, loading screen or character pictures and figures do not have the crispness and come off blurry with everything set to max along with all the other programs. My Macbook Pro on the same game has a much richer and better looking image at much lower settings.Rocket launcher smoke trail in Doom Eternal on a PC just completely loses it vs my PS4 original side-by-side which looks nice and clean.Occurs in menu gradients, skyboxes or anything else with a gradient. Whether it is a gradient inside the Steam app or a picture that has a gradient, it will fall apart into large stripes stepping from darkest shade to next lighter shade and so on. This also applies to gaming skyboxes where a blue sky blocks up into bands.within all games and within Windows itself. Even with control panel set to max AA, both in game and forced mode. Edges of everything from YouTube videos with a man wearing a textured shirt to something more simple like the edge of a YouTube creator’s hairline dancing around only gets worse as I turn the resolution up. Windows scaling issues, anyone? I am not sure if this has anything to do with the PC performance in games though.Inside games with all the different AAs turned to max none of them seem to literally change anything when it comes to edges of weapons, trees, iron grate flooring and much simpler things to render without jagged edges. These show up in a much more pronounced way than on my other computers that I have owned playing the same games.. Patterned shadows that dance in unnatural ways, wet surfaces in games tend to shimmer in an aliased way.From new games to old (e.g. 16 bit Doom clones), I get pretty nasty frame times and full-on frame drops. For example, today booting up Doom Eternal during the Bethesda video logo, it was blurry and for a good half-second it stuttered before recovering. This happens during gameplay quite often and I’m aware this is normal if you are running demanding applications but this isn’t Premiere Pro and I’m running a 3070 and 3900x on very well optimized games like Doom Eternal. I still see consistent temps at or around 72C… not horrible but this occurs even during easy tasks.Over past 4 builds all of them have had noisy PSUs and graphics cards which could just be fresh parts or the parts being over-stressed. With my graphics card no matter what lame game I run it is always at VOLTAGE LIMIT, PWR LIMIT, VOP… lets say running a game like Prodeus.Lots of this has been seen a handful of times in recent benchmarks like 3dmark and plenty of times in Heaven benchmark set to 1440p, maxed out on a 3070 and an m.2 drive. Also, lots of aliasing and shadow dancing although I’ve heard that might be the case for other users also in Heaven benchmark.After experiencing all of these issues I was told to replace certain components over and over. With every build I started fresh, ending up with a pair of 3070s, a 1070, different motherboards (both made by Asus), 2 3900xs and 4 power supplies. Usually I was told the issue was either the PSU or the Graphics card, both of which I have ruled out. I have started with an RM750 Corsair, swapped to a Rog Strix Asus 750w, then to 2 new RM850x Corsair (all 80 gold) units.I’m thinking the problem lies with software. This could most likely be that Asus BIOS doesn’t play well with Ryzen. Or, something is wrong in the stock software settings, creating possible voltage issues that have led to all of these visual aberrations and performance issues. Maybe Windows on top of that? What do you think?Attached are pictures and videos of everything discussed above. Thanks for any help you can offer!VIDEO THAT DISPLAYS ALL PROBLEMS IN A MUCH CLEARER WAY THAN TEXT (Make sure to fullscreen):