Virtual PC in cloud

Hello Everyone,



I run a very small company. I have six employees who connect to my computer (running Windows 10) using a remote software like AnyDesk/TeamViewer. I have created 6 virtual PCs using VirtualBox. I turn them on and they connect to each. Then they use inbuilt programs for work.



They only need to use 1-2 applications not anything heavy duty. This setup is working fine but the problem is sometimes due to power failure or internet failure at my end the work stops completely.



I wanted to have a similar setup on the cloud so that they won't be effected by my local issues. How can I achieve something similar that is cost effective and can do the job.



Currently I allocate 3 GB RAM to each user and 2 CPU cores.



Thank you,



Regards,

GR