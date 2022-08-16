virtual nas silliness

I have an itx machine that I use to data hoard, it currently runs 4 14tb spinners but I want to add another 4.
consensus is I want a separate nas box for the drives, but I don't.
so it occurs to me that the main advantage of the nas box is the different OS that allows a better filesystem and such on the HDDs.

so could I use a VM to let me have unraid like stuff using my win10 hardware ?
a VM nas to run the drives that windows can access directly, skipping the network silliness ?
 
I'm not sure I understand the point of an itx box with room for 8 3.5" hard drives, but I'll let that go, cause I think I saw your other thread.

Personally, I'd try to flip your plan, and run the NAS OS as the host, and Windows as a VM, if you can convince your video card to work with pci-passthrough. That way, you can store your Windows hard drive as part of your NAS (could be a ZFS volume, with snapshots, if you like snapshots, etc)
 
