virtual nas silliness

I have an itx machine that I use to data hoard, it currently runs 4 14tb spinners but I want to add another 4.

consensus is I want a separate nas box for the drives, but I don't.

so it occurs to me that the main advantage of the nas box is the different OS that allows a better filesystem and such on the HDDs.



so could I use a VM to let me have unraid like stuff using my win10 hardware ?

a VM nas to run the drives that windows can access directly, skipping the network silliness ?