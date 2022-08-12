drive Adaptor silliness

I am running windows 10 on an ITX gamer board.

I have four 14tb spinners plugged into the sata ports, and two M.2 filling those slots on the board.

I want MOAR storage.

I got a sabrent USB 3.0 hdd dock, and it plugs into a Usb socket on the back panel, giving me another drive, but occupying a type A socket.

the board has both plugs for front panel wired sockets, a twin 3.0 5gbs, and a single 3.1 gen2 10gps.



with the correct cables I could add 42tb to my storage, that would make me happy.



so I want a plug for the motherboard 3.0 socket with two, foot long, wires that plug into the sata data sockets on 2 hdds.

and a similar connector for the 3.1 socket, two drives would be nice, but just 1 would be good.



(two drives on the 3.1 would get me 112tb system total, VERY nice ! )



I have no clue how to search for these specific cables.

any guidance ?