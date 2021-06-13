Virtual Machine with Windows 7 inside Windows 10 Pro

The real question is which VM software is best or does it really matter? Virtual Box, VM Ware, the app in Windows 10 Pro or something else. ? Will be my first Virtual Machine. Basically the main reason for it is some Windows 7 software I have and want to use that won't install on Windows 10. Will need to be able to save / print files and Doc's and access them from Windows 10. Also I have Windows 7 Pro around with and old key. Wonder if Microsoft will care since they don't support it anymore. Maybe I need a new key.