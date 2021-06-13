Virtual Machine with Windows 7 inside Windows 10 Pro

I've always had good results with VirtualBox, and the price is right.



There is nothing that would prevent you from using your old Windows 7 key if it's a retail key. If it's an OEM key, it's only meant to be tied to one machine and not re-used.



Also note that while Microsoft doesn't "support" Windows 7 anymore, the authentication servers, as well as the windows update servers are still fully functional and they have already released new patches anyway on several occasions in response to serious flaws.



With all that said, I'm a bit curious about what Windows 7 program won't work properly on Windows 10. In almost every single one of these cases, there is, in fact, a way to make it work on Windows 10.