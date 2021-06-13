Virtual Machine with Windows 7 inside Windows 10 Pro

Sneak

The real question is which VM software is best or does it really matter? Virtual Box, VM Ware, the app in Windows 10 Pro or something else. ? Will be my first Virtual Machine. Basically the main reason for it is some Windows 7 software I have and want to use that won't install on Windows 10. Will need to be able to save / print files and Doc's and access them from Windows 10. Also I have Windows 7 Pro around with and old key. Wonder if Microsoft will care since they don't support it anymore. Maybe I need a new key.
 
I've always had good results with VirtualBox, and the price is right.

There is nothing that would prevent you from using your old Windows 7 key if it's a retail key. If it's an OEM key, it's only meant to be tied to one machine and not re-used.

Also note that while Microsoft doesn't "support" Windows 7 anymore, the authentication servers, as well as the windows update servers are still fully functional and they have already released new patches anyway on several occasions in response to serious flaws.

With all that said, I'm a bit curious about what Windows 7 program won't work properly on Windows 10. In almost every single one of these cases, there is, in fact, a way to make it work on Windows 10.
 
VirtualBox is a good choice.

I do wonder though if you can just run with compatibility modes in Windows 10. I'd be surprised if a Win 7 app doesn't work.
 
yeah try compat mode^^ or try just copying the program files, it might work fine. then id go with vbox.
 
Sneak

The program is Peachtree Complete Accounting 2012. Lots of stuff on the web about troubles with it and windows 10. Maybe there's a tweak somewhere. And my Windows 7 is an OEM from a past build so it looks like a new key is needed. Will see.
 
