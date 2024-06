Q. Is the game single-player?



A. It is primarily a single player game, but there will be some contents that will support co-op multiplay. There won't be any multiplayer element during pre-alpha test.



Q. How many playable characters?



A. 2 characters will be available for pre-alpha test. The total number of characters at release has not been decided yet. We aim to provide various types of characters as it will be the core fun element of the game.



Q. Will it be available for consoles?



A. Console versions are also being developed. We don't have any more details on it yet.



Q. Will it be open world?



A. Not specifically. There will be various regions and we plan to make each playable area big enough to not make it feel stifling.



Q. Will it be a Soulslike?



A. Not really. The game is inspired by other various great games, so you might find some similarities in some element of the game,



Q. What will be the business mode (monetization) like?



A. That part has not been decided yet.



Q. Will there be PVP?



A. No PVP is planned as of yet. Things might change depending on what kind of feedback we receive, including the upcoming pre-alpha test.



Q. Release date?



A. Not determined yet.



Q. What is different from Vindictus (MMORPG)?



A. For an example, there are no hyper armor in combat. Each attack move-set will have its own unique speed.



Q. Is this practically Vindictus 2?



A. The game shares IP with VIndictus, and some of the region, characters and monsters from the previous game will be featured, but it is not a direct upgrade or improvement of previous game. It will have a separate story line and new characters.



Q. Does the same lore from previous game applies to this game?



A. Some, but not all of them. This part is not fully decided yet.