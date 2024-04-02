ViewSonic XG272-2K - Blurbuster's Certified 240hz 1440p OLED display

tongshadow
This is the first OLED of its kind to offer adjustable BFI, up to half of the total refresh (240hz).
Adjustable BFI@240hz means it's possible to reach the same Pixel Blur Persistence as the maximum refresh. At 240hz pixel persistence is around 4.2ms, but because OLEDs have perfect response times, this number is 1.5x higher than an equivalent LCD. Therefore, it's visually closer to a 360hz LCD.
BFI refresh starts at 48hz and goes all the way up to 120hz. In practice this means:
60hz with 4.2ms persistence (75% brightness penalty)
60hz with 8.4ms persistence (50% brightness penalty)
120hz with 4.2ms persistence (50% brightness penalty)
