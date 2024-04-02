ViewSonic XG272-2K - Blurbuster's Certified 240hz 1440p OLED display

viewsonoic_xg272-2k_7.png


This is the first OLED of its kind to offer adjustable BFI, up to half of the total refresh (240hz).
Adjustable BFI@240hz means it's possible to reach the same Pixel Blur Persistence as the maximum refresh. At 240hz pixel persistence is around 4.2ms, but because OLEDs have perfect response times, this number is 1.5x higher than an equivalent LCD. Therefore, it's visually closer to a 360hz LCD.

p.png


fgtrt.png


BFI refresh starts at 48hz and goes all the way up to 120hz. In practice this means:

60hz with 4.2ms persistence (75% brightness penalty)
60hz with 8.4ms persistence (50% brightness penalty)
120hz with 4.2ms persistence (50% brightness penalty)

https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/views...itor-with-240hz-and-black-frame-insertion-bfi
 

Hmm that's not that good of a motion clarity bump, in addition to the brightness penalty. Then add on no simultaneous VRR, pretty mediocre really. I'd just rather play at 240 Hz sample and hold with full brightness and VRR.
 
This is cool for people who wanted something that can do BFI at refresh rates other than 100 or 120Hz. But there's still those of us who are waiting on actual 240+Hz BFI OLED.
 
Hmm that's not that good of a motion clarity bump, in addition to the brightness penalty. Then add on no simultaneous VRR, pretty mediocre really. I'd just rather play at 240 Hz sample and hold with full brightness and VRR.
Better than nothing. It also gives us options. Woot!
 
Hmm that's not that good of a motion clarity bump, in addition to the brightness penalty. Then add on no simultaneous VRR, pretty mediocre really. I'd just rather play at 240 Hz sample and hold with full brightness and VRR.
Yeah I wouldn't give up VRR for BFI. But the BFI in this has a wide range it can be set to compared to most monitors that don't have it or at best have 1 or 2 fixed frame rates. So that's one step closer to simultaneous VRR BFI. Hopefully it's in the works.
 
This is cool for people who wanted something that can do BFI at refresh rates other than 100 or 120Hz. But there's still those of us who are waiting on actual 240+Hz BFI OLED.
Well because of how OLED works, you'd need a 480Hz OLED to do that. Since they don't have a backlight to pulse, all they can do is an "on and off" frame thing, which means they need double the framerate of whatever BFI rate you want.
 
Well because of how OLED works, you'd need a 480Hz OLED to do that. Since they don't have a backlight to pulse, all they can do is an "on and off" frame thing, which means they need double the framerate of whatever BFI rate you want.
Not entirely. The LG CX was capable of 120Hz BFI despite only being able to do max 120Hz no matter the resolution. You couldn't drop down to 1080p and get 240Hz or anything like that.
 
Yeah, I wouldn't have the comparison be against LCD, but against the LG CX/C1, with their 300Hz or more equivalent blur reduction thanks to their rolling scan hardware approach. This unit still falls well short of that in this regard.

That said, this ViewSonic XG272-2K is great to see!

(If it allows BFI with HDR engaged anyway. That has become an essential option with the advent of RTX HDR I think. And please give us an option for a glossy screen...)
 
I would buy it but alas my hobby fund isn't big enough for it. Promise you this, if I do get it - I'll report back my findings. I'm very interested in this monitor.
 
I would buy it but alas my hobby fund isn't big enough for it. Promise you this, if I do get it - I'll report back my findings. I'm very interested in this monitor.
The Asus PG32UCDP has me more excited since it has the potential to do 240Hz BFI, even if it's only at 1080p. It would make it the very first 240Hz BFI OLED ever, and the motion clarity on that would sweet.
 
The Asus PG32UCDP has me more excited since it has the potential to do 240Hz BFI, even if it's only at 1080p. It would make it the very first 240Hz BFI OLED ever, and the motion clarity on that would sweet.
Drool...

I get what you're saying but I want to be able to play my older games at increased clarity. But yeah if the monitor (Viewsonic) only tops out at 4ms, then it's probably nothing to get super excited about. Pretty sure my XG2431 handily beats that even at lower refreshes.
 
Drool...

I get what you're saying but I want to be able to play my older games at increased clarity. But yeah if the monitor (Viewsonic) only tops out at 4ms, then it's probably nothing to get super excited about. Pretty sure my XG2431 handily beats that even at lower refreshes.
By increased clarity do you mean 1440p instead of 1080p? Hmm that is a good point, I guess the upcoming 1440p 480Hz Asus would be the real contender then. Honestly if that thing can do 1440p 240Hz BFI then I would probably insta buy it.
 
By increased clarity do you mean 1440p instead of 1080p? Hmm that is a good point, I guess the upcoming 1440p 480Hz Asus would be the real contender then. Honestly if that thing can do 1440p 240Hz BFI then I would probably insta buy it.
No I was talking about having the option of strobing at lower refreshes, thus boosting the motion clarity. Sorry I wasn't... CLEAR! I hate puns. :)
 
