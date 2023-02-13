I'm looking for software for editing my GoPro videos. I used to use Lightworks, and liked it, but it doesn't do 4k without buying the pro version. Since the pro version is $24/month, and I edit videos about once every 5 years, that's not worth the price. I tried Davinci Resolve 18, but when I import my vids, they all show up as Media Offline. I've tried about a dozen "fixes" for this, then gave up on that software.



Can anybody suggest decent video editing software?



BTW, I'm using a PC, and would prefer free, or at least a one time purchase prices, as opposed to a subscription price.



<edit>I ended up finding a fix for Davinci Resolve. NM.</edit>