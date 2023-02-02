Video card & memory upgrade for video editing.

Present system;

Gigabyte 970A-D3P

AMD FX-8350

Nvida Ge-Force GTX-1060 3GB

G-Skill DDR3-1867 4GB x2 memory sticks

Win 7 Pro x64

Video files up to 1080p. NO 2160p (4k) editing. This is for faster video editing, not gaming, thou I realize many factors are similar.



Questions;

For memory I read 16 GB is a minimum amount for memory. If I just double from 8 to 16, is that worth the trouble or should I go 32GB? If so, should I add 2 more sticks or sell the existing sticks and replace with two 16GB strips?



For the video card, just how much memory will make a noticeable difference?