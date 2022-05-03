VESA announces updates to adaptive sync certification process

VESA has found that too many manufacturers are too lax on their implementation of the of the adaptive sync standards (FreeSync) so they are clarifying it and expanding on the certification process.
Unfortunately though VESA is not requiring vendors to provide specifics on Grey to Grey or other supported ranges and their actual test results. They are allowing them to get away with a simple Pass/Fail approach to the certification and it’s going to be up to the public to mid trusted reviews.
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/vesa-launches-adaptivesync-mediasync-vrr-standards.html
https://www.pcworld.com/article/696...adaptive-sync-monitors-actually-work.html/amp
