VESA announces updates to adaptive sync certification process

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,457
VESA has found that too many manufacturers are too lax on their implementation of the of the adaptive sync standards (FreeSync) so they are clarifying it and expanding on the certification process.

Unfortunately though VESA is not requiring vendors to provide specifics on Grey to Grey or other supported ranges and their actual test results. They are allowing them to get away with a simple Pass/Fail approach to the certification and it’s going to be up to the public to mid trusted reviews.

https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/vesa-launches-adaptivesync-mediasync-vrr-standards.html

https://www.pcworld.com/article/696...adaptive-sync-monitors-actually-work.html/amp
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
387
Only question that pops up in my head is if it's still better just to look for a gsync compatible certified monitor since those have at least been tested and certified to provide a good and basic, trouble free, tear free and stutter free gaming experience.

Is this bound to be any better than that, or will it not really change a damn thing and just be blowing hot air. I mean, it can't be going back to the mass of cheap freesync monitors that flooded the market at it's inception and proved to be a minefield of flickering madness; right? :confused:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top