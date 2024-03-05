  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Very Low Profile (Under GPU) Right angle PCIe Risers?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
41,145
As in title. Are these thing?

I have a motherboard where a two slot GPU is blocking an 8x slot I'd really like to use for something.

Has anyone seen any really low profile right angle risers that would be up to the task and allow either a ribbon or other connector to exit from under a dual slot GPU cooler?
 
