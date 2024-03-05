Very Low Profile (Under GPU) Right angle PCIe Risers?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 41,145
As in title. Are these thing?
I have a motherboard where a two slot GPU is blocking an 8x slot I'd really like to use for something.
Has anyone seen any really low profile right angle risers that would be up to the task and allow either a ribbon or other connector to exit from under a dual slot GPU cooler?
I have a motherboard where a two slot GPU is blocking an 8x slot I'd really like to use for something.
Has anyone seen any really low profile right angle risers that would be up to the task and allow either a ribbon or other connector to exit from under a dual slot GPU cooler?