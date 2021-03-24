Vertical Ghosting Lines on ViewSonic Gaming Monitor

Regeneration
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2010
- Messages
- 34
Hi guys,
I bought a brand new ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD 27-inch 1080p 144Hz 1ms gaming monitor.
Now if I scroll vertically fast, I can see some annoying ghosting lines:
Same in games too when scrolled quickly:
I tried several DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 cables (all certified) and messing around with all OSD settings. In fact, if I set the response time to "Ultra Fast", it even gets worse.
Is that a technical problem? Or just a bad product?
The users' reviews for that monitor are extremely positive on both Amazon and ViewSonic websites.
