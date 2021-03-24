Vertical Ghosting Lines on ViewSonic Gaming Monitor

Hi guys,I bought a brand new ViewSonic VX2758-P-MHD 27-inch 1080p 144Hz 1ms gaming monitor.Now if I scroll vertically fast, I can see some annoying ghosting lines:Same in games too when scrolled quickly:I tried several DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 cables (all certified) and messing around with all OSD settings. In fact, if I set the response time to "Ultra Fast", it even gets worse.Is that a technical problem? Or just a bad product?The users' reviews for that monitor are extremely positive on both Amazon and ViewSonic websites.