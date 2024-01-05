Verizon Wireless class action lawsuit settlement up to $100

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/com...he group of people who,and November 8, 2023.”
https://www.verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim
For post paid wireless or data customers January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023.
Get $15 and $1 for each additional month up to $100. YMMV if there are enough funds to cover everybody.
By the way attorneys get "up to $33.3 million (which is 33.30% of the $100 million Settlement Fund) plus reimbursement of their litigation expenses."
https://www.verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim
For post paid wireless or data customers January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023.
Get $15 and $1 for each additional month up to $100. YMMV if there are enough funds to cover everybody.
By the way attorneys get "up to $33.3 million (which is 33.30% of the $100 million Settlement Fund) plus reimbursement of their litigation expenses."